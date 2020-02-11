WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter that he is 'well and without symptoms' but will self-quarantine in 'coming days, in line with WHO protocols.'

GENEVA, Switzerland — The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

"My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!" he tweeted.

The WHO director-general has been at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected at least 46.5 million people and led to more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a count of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University.

The tweet did not identify who among his contacts had been infected. The U.N. health agency is based in Geneva, where cases are increasing and where tighter restrictions were announced Sunday aimed to curb the spread of the virus. More than 1,000 new cases have been recorded each day recently in an area of about 500,000 people.

It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.