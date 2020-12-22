Here’s who will get the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas

Phase 1B will focus on protecting higher-risk Texans, including those 65 and older and people with certain underlying health conditions.

The next Texans in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine are people at higher-risk of getting very sick or dying from the virus.

The Texas Health Department says protecting more vulnerable Texans will be the priority in Phase 1B of vaccinations. That includes those 65 and older and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, data clearly demonstrates that older Americans and people with certain health conditions suffer the most severe effects of the coronavirus.

COVID has already killed more than 25,000 Texas residents.

According to Texas death certificate data, more than 70 percent of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 are among people 65 years and older.

A growing body of scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions have an increased risk of severe disease, defined as: hospitalization; admission to the intensive care unit; mechanical ventilation; or death.

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities

A. People 65 years of age and older\

B. People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Protecting most vulnerable Texans

Experts say protecting these Texans with vaccine will dramatically reduce the number of COVID deaths in the state and relieve pressure on the healthcare system.

Vaccinations will also reduce absenteeism among the front-line workers at the greatest risk of severe disease and help protect people at risk for health inequities.

Because Phase 1B provides vaccine to higher-risk people regardless of their work sector or status, it will provide protection for a number of critical populations at an increased risk of getting COVID-19, including: