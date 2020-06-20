William Clark Green show cancelled due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Green was set to perform at The Backyard Stage and Grill in Waco June 20.

WACO, Texas — Musician William Clark Green cancelled his show in Waco following a possible COVID-19 exposure within the musician's group.

Green was set to perform Saturday, June 20 at The Backyard Stage and Grill in Waco. The Facebook post announcing the cancellation did not indicate whether or not the Waco show would be rescheduled for a later date.

"Everyone is in the process of working with medical professionals to get a plan together to test the team and wait for doctor clearance before getting back to playing shows," the post read.

William Clark Green Unfortunately the show in Waco tomorrow (Saturday June 20) has been ... cancelled. There has been a possible exposure to the COVID 19 virus within the William Clark Green camp.