Woodway to require face coverings in businesses

The order by Mayor Jane Kittner requires both employees and visitors in Woodway businesses wear masks. It goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. June 21.

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner signed an order mandating businesses to require employees and visitors to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. on June 21. It specifies that masks are to be worn in an undivided room or area with coworkers or the public, or while performing activities in close proximity to others were social distancing is not feasible. The order also requires businesses develop and implement a health and safety policy that must require face coverings be worn.

According to the order signed June 20, the health and safety policy may include additional measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as temperature checks or health screenings. The health and safety policies in Woodway businesses must be completed by June 25 and placed in a visible area. Failure to draft and display the such a policy may result in a fine of up to $1,000 a day.

However, no civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering.