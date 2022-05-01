You think you, or your child, might have COVID-19.How long are you supposed to quarantine?

Kids are going back to school, parents are going back to work, and both are faced with the possibility of catching COVID-19. What do you do afterwards?

TEMPLE, Texas — Parents are getting two competing messages about the Omicron variant. On one hand, it's supposed to be the most contagious variant to date. On the other hand, the CDC just shortened the suggested quarantine period for people who may have been exposed to five days.

Before that, the period was 10 days and originally it was 14 days. Additionally, the CDC is defining "quarantine" and isolation" differently depending on whether you were possibly exposed or actually tested positive.

Meanwhile, parents just want to know how long they will need to stay home, or how long to keep kids out of school.

The explanation of how parents are supposed to figure this out is available, and is based on science, but it's also long and repetitive. So we'll provide the short version here.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19: The CDC recommends that you plan to stay home, away from the public, for five full days after you were exposed. This means the day it happened would technically be day 0 and not day one.

If you have no symptoms, you should still plan to get a test (if you can find one) and continue to wear a mask for the next five days.

Why are you doing this?

The CDC currently believes the vast majority of viral transmissions happen in the first days after diagnosis with COVID-19. There is still a possibility of infecting someone afterwards, which is why masking is important. The test is another layer of security. This approach would allow people to go back, or allow kids to go back to school sooner, and would still provide a safe way of doing so.

This does not mean it is somehow wrong to quarantine for 10 days, however.

If you tested positive for COVID-19: The CDC recommends that you isolate yourself at home for five days. "Isolation" is different from "quarantine", according to CDC terms, because it means staying away from anyone else in the home in addition to staying home.

Plan to stay in isolation for five full days, providing that you have no fever on the last day. If you start developing symptoms, the five day period should start over from there.

Plan to wear a mask a full 10 days after your first day of symptoms, or your first positive test if you have no symptoms. Again, planning to just stay home for 10 days is still valid.

If you are using at-home antigen tests test for COVID-19, the CDC suggests using at least two tests over a three-day period with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 and became severely ill or have a compromised immune system: The CDC recommends a longer isolation period.

Plan to isolate for at least 10 and up to 20 days and consult with your healthcare provider about when you can resume being around other people.

Finally, it's important to remember a person would need to re-start their five day count when they develop symptoms or test positive. If a person quarantined because the could have been exposed , and tests positive on day three, they would need to restart the count. If they get symptoms two days later they would restart the count again.