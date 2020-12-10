Davie County man survives stage 4 pancreatic cancer for five years

The survival rate for this type of cancer is only 3% at this time frame.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Davie County man fighting pancreatic cancer has reached a major milestone. He has survived for five years with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Earl Groce was diagnosed in October 2015. He went to the doctor with what he thought was a herniated belly button. He found out he had a special type of cancerous growth called a Sister Mary Joseph nodule. Cancer metastasized to his lungs, liver and peritoneum.

Five years later and Groce is still here, placing him in a very small group. The five-year survival rate for his kind of cancer is only 3%.

“In my career, I don’t recall anyone who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer living as long as Mr. Groce,” Dr. George Yacoub, the assistant professor of hematology and oncology at Wake Forest Baptist said.