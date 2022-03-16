Daylight Saving Time bill unanimously passes senate

How could permanent daylight saving improve health and happiness?

WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, the US Senate unanimously passed a bill that would make daylight saving permanent. Sunday was the actual day of daylight saving, this being the time of year when we turn our clocks back one hour.

Normally in the winter time, the mornings are dark and it generally gets dark much earlier. That can lead to issues like seasonal depression which stems from less sunlight.

When we turn our clocks forward, we see more sunlight throughout the day, and the skies don't darken until much later. Amy Mersiovsky says studies have shown that people are generally happier and healthier when exposed to more sunlight.

"If you go outside earlier in the day between 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. it helps to regulate your circadian rhythm," she said. "That helps your sleep and wake cycle and is good for your body."

The people up in Washington are aware of the health benefits as well.

"There is much to suggest and studies that Vitamin D has a lot to do with a lot of things," Congressman Pete Sessions said. "Not just our mental health, but the health of our heart and our lungs and our body."

So, science supports the notion that we need more sunlight.

This bill would also have a major impact on people who predominantly work outside.

Mitchell Energy Group President Brian Mitchell says this bill would mostly have positive impacts on his company.

"It'd be a great benefit both from a a work aspect, a familial aspect, a morale aspect, safety aspect, I think across the board, it checks all the boxes and hopefully they'll take that in consideration and pass this."

Mitchell says he and his company excited as are he and his family. With more sunlight, he'd have the opportunity after long work days to go home to his family and still enjoy the outdoors which he says is even more important to him.

"It's a great benefit," Mitchell said. "You know, getting to be able to spend some of that time outside in the sunlight in the daylight with your family is obviously a great morale booster."

As it stands right now, the bill would need to be approved by the house, then would need a signature from Joe Biden to go into effect. It's estimated that this would go into effect next year if it were to pass this go around.