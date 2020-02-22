SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China (now known as COVID-19), there has been a surge in the number of medical masks being bought and used by the public.

However, if you came into contact with someone infected with coronavirus, would a mask really protect you?

According to Shannon Medical Center's infection preventionist, Peggy Creel, the answer is yes...kind of.

"Any sort of protection is going to be better than none. We make our employees wear masks from October through the 31st of March when the flu season is over. We have seen that it does protect our patients," she said.

Medical masks are only necessary if you are going to be in close proximity to someone who is infected.

"If you're within three to six feet of droplets that are being expressed into the air with coughing, or sneezing, or runny nose and soiled tissues, you're at risk," Creel added.

Many people have been wearing medical masks while at the airport or while on the airplane. Creel shared that she does wear medical masks on the airplane sometimes.

According to Creel, if you are two rows in front of or behind someone that is infected, or you are sharing a row with them, you are at risk of having the infection spread to you.

"Airplanes are confined, closed spaces. If you are near someone who is releasing droplets into the air, the germs can be circulated towards you," she said.

How would a mask protect you from the so-called 'droplets?'

The colored side of medical masks is usually what holds the filter. When you wear a mask with the filter facing your environment, it will prevent the germs from making contact with your skin.

Lastly, it is important to note that although medical masks can help protect you from infection, you should not rely on them to keep you healthy.

"You can protect yourself all you want to with the mask, but if you contaminate your hands because you're touching multiple surfaces that have been exposed to the viruses like influenza, coronavirus and other things that are very contagious...and you rub your eyes, or you stick a stick of gum in your mouth, or you bite your fingernails, you just outdid everything that you did protectively," Creel warned.

A medical mask should only be used in addition to other preventative measures, not by itself.