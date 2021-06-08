Doctors encourage men to make regular visits, get screened | Men's Health Month

Health experts say men are half as likely as women to get regular check-ups and the pandemic saw an overall drop in doctor's visits. Experts say that needs to change

WACO, Texas — June is National Men's Health month and in 2021, doctors are hoping it will raise awareness for male patients who should attend regular check-ups.

Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni is the senior science advisor for the Men's Health Network and said that men should be monitoring certain conditions.

“We all have to be concerned about cardiovascular health, pulmonary health, the health of our lungs, diabetes, weight management, and obesity is on the rise,” he said.

He noted that doctors have also seen a trend with a specific condition since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Alcoholism is another thing that we’re seeing rising with COVID, folks are staying home more, they’re isolating more, they’re using alcohol more, so I think that has an insidious growth,” he said.

He said men are half as likely to get regular check-ups and visit their doctors than women. Another concern is those with chronic conditions who did not receive the medical care they needed because of the pandemic.

"Folks have to get back in the habit of going back for regular visits," he said. "And even those who have chronic conditions, we’ve seen a huge and significantly important drop off in people getting chronic conditions cared for. Where folks were going every three months, they maybe were doing a telehealth visit every six months.”

Kelly Craine, the communication director for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said people should not be worried about returning to health facilities.

“There are a lot of safety protocols that clinics have put into place, so if you’re concerned, first call the office and find out what their safety protocols are, make sure you’re comfortable. Many clinics now have virtual visits or even phone visits,” Craine said.