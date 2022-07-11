FDA considering approval of America's first over-the-counter birth control pills

A French healthcare company asked the FDA to approve the sale of their nonprescribed, over-the-counter birth control pill for women in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration received an application for a nonprescribed, over-the-counter birth control pill for women in the United States on Monday

This is the first time the FDA has ever received an application for a birth control pill to be sold over the counter without requiring a prescription.

The company who filed this request, HRA Pharma, is based in Paris, France.

Another manufacturer that is considering shifting their pills to over the counter sales is Cadence Health. According to the New York Times, they are likely to submit an application within the next year.

The request sent by HRA Pharma comes just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

If the FDA approves their request, it will allow women to buy the pill from HRA Pharma in stores just like someone can buy common pain relievers.