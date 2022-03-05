Mom, nurse fighting melanoma while raising awareness

Kristen Adams was diagnosed with melanoma in April 2019 and has an 85% chance of recurrence in the next two years

TEMPLE, Texas — As Central Texas makes its way towards summer, more sunshine and pools and lakes around the area fill up to combat the heat, one local Mom is hoping those who love the sun take care of their skin at the same time.

"It's a little bit surreal. I never thought I'd be a cancer survivor but here I am. I was diagnosed three years ago," Kristen Adams told 6 News.

Adams was diagnosed with melanoma in April 2019 for a routine skin check because she has dysplastic nevi syndrome, though benign, they are worth more of your attention because individuals with atypical moles are at increased risk for melanoma, a dangerous skin cancer.

Adams said she's glad she went in for the check-up when she did after she put it off due to a lingering divorce and the transition to becoming a single mom and working full-time.

"I was pretty emotional, I'm a nurse, so you would think you know I've got the knowledge base of when my dermatologist tells me it's Melanoma, the seriousness should probably click in my head," Adams said.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer by itself is the leading cause of all cancers, both, in the United States and worldwide:

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.

Having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.

When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.

Additionally, more than one million Americans are living with melanoma and an estimated 198,000 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022.

Adams said she laid on the table and cried as the biopsy was done on the mole that grew on the back of her left leg. At 35 years old, she faced an uncertain future given the seriousness of melanoma in general.

Things moved pretty quickly following the biopsy and when it came back positive for cancer. The lymph node biopsy showed the melanoma had spread and resulted in a diagnosis of stage 3c metastatic melanoma, an advanced form of skin cancer that has spread from the skin cells to the surrounding lymph nodes.

"I was in the middle of a divorce, in the middle of transitioning into being a single Mom of two and having cancer on top of that, it was overwhelming," she said.

Adams said they aren't sure why she got melanoma but the understanding is it's from the moles on her skin. She said she's taken all precautions possible, pointing to her pale complexion.

"I wouldn't say that I significantly sunbathed, I would say that I am pretty pale," she said. "We did do genetic testing because I was so young when I got melanoma and it was not genetic, which is a blessing for my kids," she explained.

Adams said she took part in the treatment of Opdivo but was only able to complete two of the 13 recommended treatments due to developing an unusual side effect. She said because she couldn't complete the treatment, she has an 85% chance of recurrence of melanoma in the next two years.

Adams said she's had more than 18 biopsies and multiple surgeries and treatments. She's forever indebted to her team of doctors, nurses, family and friends who have all supported her as a three-year cancer survivor.

"I live for them and I fight for them," Adams said when asked about the strength her children have provided. "I have good days and bad, however every choice I have made along the way has been made with my children at the heart of my decision. I live for them, and I fight for them."