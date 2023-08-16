First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Bell County

The Bell County Public Health District said humans are generally at low risk of serious infection, but steps can be taken to minimize chances of infection.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District (BCPH) confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Bell County.

On Aug. 16, the Health District announced that a male resident of Bell County had been diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of infected mosquitos. According to BCPH, West Nile Virus (WNV) can infect people, birds, horses, mosquitos, dogs, bats and poultry.

Though people are infected with WNV through mosquito bites, BCPH said mosquitos cannot become infected by biting infected people. West Nile Virus also cannot spread from person to person, which BCPH said means humans are typically at low risk of serious infection.

Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis and/or meningitis, according to BCPH. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash, swollen lymph nodes and diarrhea. Those 50 and older or who have compromised immune systems are reportedly at the highest risk of severe symptoms, which can include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in rare cases, death.

Bell County Public Health said there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV in humans.

BCPH is conducting a mosquito surveillance program in 2023. Through surveillance activities, BCPH reported they have found 16 positive sample testing pools in four communities across Bell County, including Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Temple. The samples confirm the presence of the mosquito that transmits WNV in Bell County.

BCPH gave a list of steps residents can take to protect themselves and their families.

DEFEND: Use insect repellants that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellants whenever you are outside.

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitos could lay eggs.

“Knowing that we have the presence of West Nile Virus in Bell County, it is important for our citizens to take protective measures for yourselves and your families to minimize the potential for illness. Following the 3 Ds is the best way to avoid mosquito bites and minimize sources for the mosquitoes to multiply,” said Michael Blomquist, Bell County Public Health District Board of Health Chairman.

For more information, visit the Department of State Health Services West Nile website at txwestnile.org or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cdc.gov/westnile .