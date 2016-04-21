First mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Bell County

The Bell County Public Health District says no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Bell County.

TEMPLE, Texas — Public Health officials in Bell County have confirmed the first case in the county of a mosquito testing positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Bell County Public Health District.

The district said a positive mosquito sample was collected in North Temple on June 14, 2023, and a laboratory test confirmed the sample to have West Nile Virus.

According to the district there have not been any reported human cases of the virus at this time.

The district stated the risk to the public is low, but officials still recommend citizens to be proactive and take precautions to avoid mosquitos, such as using insect repellent or wearing protective clothing, especially around dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

The City of Temple has reportedly been notified and the Bell County Public Health District said they will continue to coordinate with the City.

West Nile Virus is transmitted by being bitten by a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, according to health officials. Officials say wild birds, especially crows and blue jays, are key indicator species of West Nile Virus.

Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says most people who are exposed to West Nile Virus do not get sick, but around 20 percent do develop symptoms such as headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

In very rare cases, reportedly less than one percent, the virus can affect the nervous system, leading to the more serious West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.

West Nile Virus surveillance season occurs each year from mid-April to mid-October, said the health district, when conditions are the best for mosquito activity.

Mosquitos are collected in traps and sent to the DSHS Austin laboratory where they are tested for West Nile Virus, Zika, Dengue and Western Equine Virus.

“It is important that everyone knows what to do to help with the prevention and detection of West Nile Virus,” stated Amy J. Yeager, District Director at Bell County Public Health.

Officials say the best way to prevent West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. They recommend practicing the three "R's", reduce, repel and report.

REDUCE exposure - avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. ­Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night. Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. Change water in bird baths weekly.

REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT - in communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

“We need your help to reduce the number of mosquitoes, reduce opportunities for mosquitoes and prevent bites," said Yeager. "We encourage our citizens to follow these three simple steps - Reduce, Repel, and Report."

Additional information about West Nile Virus can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Web site at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases/west-nile-virus or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html .