First-time caregivers receive training on how to care for older adults

AUSTIN, Texas — During a shortage of just about everything, including caregivers, those who stepped into that role for the first time were given an opportunity to better their skills.

A free "Caregiver Training Camp" conference was held virtually on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Central Texas, the conference, hosted by AGE of Central Texas, was hosted virtual instead of in-person as previously planned. Designed to help first-time, unpaid family members effectively care for an older adult, the free conference sessions were presented via Zoom.

The conference is a joint effort between regional non-profit organization AGE of Central Texas and the Williamson County EMS Community Health Paramedic program. They also partnered last year to help reduce repeat calls and prevents falls with older adults in rural Williamson County.

According to a press release, AGE provides the Williamson County EMS Community Health Paramedic program with donated durable medical equipment to take on emergency calls – such as walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility and safety devices – to be given to older adults who are at risk of falls or need assistive equipment to remain safe within their homes.

The conference will assist first-time caregivers – and in particular, those living in rural areas of Central Texas – in managing the dynamics of their new caregiving role.

For more information on the programs and resources provided by AGE of Central Texas, visit www.AGEofCentralTX.org or call 512-451-4611.

