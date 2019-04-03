GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A little girl in Galveston County has died from the flu, according to the health department there.

The 6-year-old girl had a pre-existing condition and died in a local hospital.

No other details were released.

More than a dozen Texans have died from the flu in 2019 as we head into the peak of the season.

Experts say it's not too late to get your flu shot.

“Even if you think you’ve had one case of the flu this year already, it doesn’t protect you from having another case from other strains ... it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a flu shot.” said Dr. Michael Chang with Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital at UT Health.

Dr. Chang said if you do have symptoms of the flu, take them seriously and practice cough etiquette. You should cough into your sleeve, and try to avoid touching surfaces that could get contaminated.

One of the best ways to avoid getting the virus, is by practicing “hand-hygiene.”

RELATED STORIES ON KHOU.COM.

Concerns growing about flu after recent child deaths from the virus

South Texas 8-year-old dies hours after being diagnosed with flu

Ohio 4th grader dies after contracting flu as national cases spike

Flu in Texas: Four regions in our state are among the worst flu spots in the country

Father devastated after 4-year-old daughter becomes seventh flu death of the season in Dallas County

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.