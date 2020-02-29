TEMPLE, Texas — Fear of the coronavirus continues to grow across the US as mysterious cases keep popping up. Even though there are over 2,000 people worldwide dying from the virus, the numbers of Influenza across the country put up much higher numbers.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the US is seeing one of the worst flu seasons on record. With over 45 million cases and as many as 20 thousand deaths.

The CDC is closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus, which was first detected in China and continues to expand. Health officials recently warned Americans that this is likely to spread at some point, but what they didn't say is the flu poses more of a threat to the country.

The flu has symptoms that include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and fatigue. Central Texas school districts have asked parents if their kids have these symptoms, keep them at home.

"If you have the flu, stay home. You shouldn't be at school or work," Director of Health Services at Temple Independent School District Kimberly Glawe said.

According to Dr. Robb Dies of Express E.R. Waco, good hand hygiene is the number one way to prevent getting sick.

"This is one of the worst flu seasons we have seen," Dies said. "Washing your hands is key."

He also mentioned that there are several active viruses in the US right now to be concerned about.

"Coronavirus is worrisome but we don't know the threat it poses on the US right now," Dies said. "Influenza is very dangerous and very contagious."

Both Glawe and Dies recommend getting a flu shot, it is not too late. While it won't guarantee not getting a sickness, it does give an extra layer of protection.

