Former Texas Today producer fighting for his life

Mark Lewis fights every day to keep his body going as he battles end stage kidney disease. All he needs is a kidney transplant to live a normal life.

TEMPLE, Texas — Mark Lewis has been battling end-stage kidney failure for the past three years, and now he needs a kidney transplant.

Lewis is on the list to receive a donation through Baylor Scott & White, but he's worried about how long it'll take.

"What I'm looking forward to is of course that kidney transplant, but my dream is to get back to being a travel agent at Disney," Lewis said.

The diagnosis came out of nowhere and changed his life forever.

He has to stick to a strict diet, receive treatment for 10 hours a day and can't enjoy the activities he used to.

When Lewis was first diagnosed, he almost lost his life.

"The doctor at the hospital looked over at me and said 'I didn't have to sign off for you today,' and that's when I realized I almost died," he said.

Lewis' blood pressure dropped so low while doctors tried to treat him, that his body didn't know how to react.

Every month Lewis visits the hospital to make sure his treatment is on track. With every visit that goes right, Lewis is one step closer to receiving a transplant.

He said he couldn't be where he's at without the support system he's gained over the years.

As the years go on, Lewis hopes to be an advocate for others.

"I want to try to become an advocate - I see myself getting a better support system where we help each other," he said.

He's already started his journey of advocacy through a Facebook group called "Mark's Kidney Transplant Journey."