FORT HOOD, Texas —

Fort Hood and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center released a statement Thursday that said they are in communication with state, local, and private sector health partners to plan for the coronavirus.

"Currently, military and local area public health officials have seen no evidence of COVID-19 occurring in surrounding Central Texas communities," US Army Garrison Fort Hood Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock said. "Estimates are the current threat to public health and the risk of exposure to the virus is low. Fort Hood leadership continues to prioritize the health and safety of our military, civilians and family members. We will continue to advise precautionary measures to protect the health and welfare of our community.”

The statement also said to continue following preventive measures such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Additional information on preventive measures can be found on the CRDAMC website at https://crdamc.amedd.army.mil.

