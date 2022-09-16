x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Free health care heading into this weekend

Central Texans can find free dental, vaccines and skin cancer screenings in multiple Central Texas locations.

More Videos

BELL COUNTY, Texas — If you're in need of free health care, look no further.

Free dental care and vaccines will be available at the Grace Christian Center located at 1401 E Elm Rd. in Killeen starting at 8:00 a.m. Friday. They will go until noon.

The dental care incudes extractions or fillings to those who are 18-years-old or older.

Baylor Scott & White will offer free skin cancer screenings Saturday at their sleep building. The clinic will be open to everyone from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Credit: Baylor Scott & White
Dr. Fiala will screen patients at the free clinic Saturday

Anyone who is concerned they may have skin cancer or has experienced repeated sun exposure are strongly advised to get screened.

RELATED: Yes, updated omicron boosters were tested on mice, not humans, before authorization

RELATED: Study finds Fort Hood and I-35 are both increasing Bell County's homeless population

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out