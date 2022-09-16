Free health care heading into this weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas — If you're in need of free health care, look no further.
Free dental care and vaccines will be available at the Grace Christian Center located at 1401 E Elm Rd. in Killeen starting at 8:00 a.m. Friday. They will go until noon.
The dental care incudes extractions or fillings to those who are 18-years-old or older.
Baylor Scott & White will offer free skin cancer screenings Saturday at their sleep building. The clinic will be open to everyone from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who is concerned they may have skin cancer or has experienced repeated sun exposure are strongly advised to get screened.