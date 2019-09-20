WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence is offering free medical services in Waco on Saturday.

The event is called Medical Mission at Home and it will be hosted at the Waco Convention Center. More than 500 physicians, clinicians, nurses, and volunteers will be on hand ready to serve more than 1,000 people in the community.

They are offering medical, dental, vision services, and flu shots. They will also offer screenings and lab tests, such as breast health exams and diabetes and education along with other community resources.

The best part of the event is that everything is free and you don't need to have insurance to take advantage of the services offered at the event.

Services are available for both adults and kids on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Niagara Bottling looking for employees in Temple

Police try to reunite 8-year-old boy found in south Waco with family

Killer sought after woman found dead at Days Inn in Killeen