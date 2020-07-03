FORT WORTH, Texas — Some North Texas passengers who remain on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, say they've now been asked to remain in their rooms while the CDC completes tests to see if any passengers have COVID-19.

Thousands of passengers are stuck on board the ship, which was meant to be a two-week cruise between San Francisco and Hawaii, with a short stop in Mexico.

This is an unexpected turn of events, spurred by the fact that someone on the ship's previous voyage contracted and later died from COVID-19. Others from that trip have since gotten the disease, too.

Among the passengers stuck on the ship are four couples from Granbury. One of those people, Kathleen Reed, sent WFAA a photo from her room Friday, showing the gray sky and sea off the coast of San Francisco. She said they're circling, waiting for more information.

The Coast Guard dropped off coronavirus testing kits late this week via helicopter. Reed said they were told the tests were for people who remained on board from the previous voyage. The Granbury couples reported they are feeling fine.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz addressed the situation on a video posted to Twitter Friday.

"Our on-board medical teams have specific health protocols in place to help protect everyone’s well being," she said. "We’re working closely with the health authorities in the United States including the CDC and following their guidance for supporting everyone currently on board and also those who recently disembarked."

The Granbury couples said food is being delivered to rooms and cruise employees have put game packages together for everyone, including Sudoku and jewelry making. They've also loaded "a ton" of new movies and TV shows for people to watch while they're stuck in their rooms.

The Hawaiian cruise was supposed to end Saturday, but it's unclear now when they'll disembark.

Reed said she just wants to go home and walk her dog.

