Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital experiencing rise in RSV and Flu cases

RSV cases are rising across Texas. Here in Central Texas, there has been a ten to 15 percent increase in cases at McLane Children's Hospital in the past week.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital is experiencing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Flu viruses.

In the past week, cases of RSV have risen ten to 15 percent, while flu cases have risen 50 percent within the last two weeks.

RSV is a virus that will cause cold-like symptoms in your respiratory track. Babies and older adults are more vulnerable to the virus.

Dr. Dominic Lucia with the children's hospital said they're trying to figure out why cases are spiking earlier than normal.

"I think we had a very unusual year in 2020, because of all these precautions we were using, viruses were held at very low levels," Lucia said.

Now, he said, children's immunity levels are down because of it.

This rise in RSV cases is being seen in other states too. Children and grown adults are getting the virus, so Lucia added that everyone needs to be cautious.

The best way to watch out for your health is to take preventative measures.

"It's really important that we get back to doing the things that keep each other safe and our community safe, and a flu shot can certainly do that," Lucia added.

Because there is no vaccine for RSV yet, Lucia said it's important, now more than ever, that you and your children get the flu vaccine.

The Bell County Public Health District does have a supply of pediatric flu vaccines for the children that need them.