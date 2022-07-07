Prosper Waco providing community health clinic event

McLennan County Public Health District teamed up with Prosper Waco to create the Henrietta Napier Health Expo.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Prosper Waco for a community outreach clinic event on Saturday.

The health expo will include back-to-school vaccines along with COVID-19 vaccines. The event will also provide many other health services like screenings, reproductive health, substance use, and lactation and doula services.

The event will be on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located in the Indian Spring Middle School Gym and Cafeteria at 500 N University Parks in Waco.

This event is in honor of Henrietta Napier, the first ever African-American public health care nurse in McLennan County.