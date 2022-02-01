Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network receives $300,000 grant

The money will go towards the expansion of medical services in the region with the Crisis Hub Project.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Meadows Foundation awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network a $300,000 grant to go towards the region's Crisis Hub project.

The network isn't shy of receiving grants for its improvements in regional medical services. Last year, the network received $400,000 and $100,000 in planning grants from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.

Chairman of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network Board of Trustees, Peter Kultgen, says the grants will continue to go towards the advancement of the network in the Crisis Hub project.

“We’d like to thank the Meadows Foundation for this generous contribution,” said Kultgen. “It will help us meet our goals toward providing continuity of care, better services to our communities and to also help law enforcement and justice systems meet their requirements in a more efficient and humane manner.