3-year-old heart warrior helping give back to the doctors who saved her life

3-year-old Eva-Ann invites the community to Kendra Scott in Waco to help raise funds for Dell Children's Medical Foundation.

WACO, Texas — A pint-sized heart warrior is giving back to the doctors and team that helped save her life after being diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder.

The community is invited to the "Kendra Gives Back Party" at Kendra Scott in Waco on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Eva-Ann Greger and her family is teaming up with Kendra Scott to raise money for the Dell Children's Medical Foundation.

20% of the proceeds will go to the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease Fund.

We first introduced you to Eva-Ann during American Heart Month. She has undergone three open heart surgeries and will eventually need a heart transplant.