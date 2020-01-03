AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to stock up on hand sanitizer, you'll be stopped at four bottles at H-E-B.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Texas-based retailer has a notice at the top of its website that reads, "To be fair to all customers, we are placing a limit of four on many hand sanitizers, wipes and similar items."

This limit may be in response to growing concern over the global spread of coronavirus. Back in early February, KVUE reported that Austin stores were selling out of masks due to concern about the virus – but the Austin-Travis County Infection Preventionist said a mask won't make a difference for people who are not sick. He also said it's best to use good hygiene and to be aware of how close you are to others.

KVUE has reached out to H-E-B about the imposed limit. H-E-B provided KVUE with the following statement:

"H-E-B is committed to having products available to customers who need them. Occasionally we will limit product purchases to make sure our customers can find the items they need."

More than 80,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). In the U.S., the CDC has reported 62 total cases of COVID-19, 22 of which were contracted in the U.S. There has been one confirmed death in the U.S., in Washington state.

In Texas, San Antonio Metro Health confirmed there are a total of 11 cases of coronavirus stemming from the quarantine that began in the city in February. A small group of students and employees at Rice University in Houston have also been asked to self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution" because of an employee's possible exposure to the virus.

In Austin, thousands of people have signed a petition calling on South By Southwest (SXSW) to cancel the event this year due to concerns about coronavirus. The festival starts on March 13.

KVUE, with the help of the VERIFY team, looked into some of the claims going around online about coronavirus to try to determine if any of them are true.

