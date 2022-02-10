Help 6 News Anchor Kris Radcliffe support the Susan G. Komen foundation | Pink Tie Guys

"Pink Tie Guys" is an annual fundraiser that helps men in Central and East Texas to show support to the women in their lives who have been affected by breast cancer.

TEMPLE, Texas — 6 News Anchor Kris Radcliffe is among 22 area men to be named top “Pink Tie Guy” for Pink Tie Guy Day. This is a day of fundraising that supports local breast cancer treatment, care, education, and global research.

Prominent local business owners, physicians, coaches, and other professionals in Austin, Tyler, and Waco will compete Thursday to see who can raise the most funds within a 24-hour period for Susan G. Komen Greater Central and East Texas.

Pink Tie Guy is an annual fundraiser that provides an opportunity for men in Central and East Texas to show support to the women in their lives and their community who have been affected by breast cancer.

Each of the 22 participants will wear a pink tie donated by J. Hilburn on Thursday. Radcliffe encourages you to donate as much or as little as you can because every dollar counts.

Every dollar raised will help pay for life-saving mammograms, testing and more to make sure women across Central and East Texas have the breast health services they need.

Because his mother passed from complications after a long fight with breast cancer, this is a personal effort for Radcliffe.