DALLAS — Hospitals and doctor's offices across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are filled with patients during the COVID-19 crisis, but many of them are reminding people to explore their health care options online.

Dr. James Wantuck with PlushCare, a platform for online doctor's visits, says virtual care is one way to help flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus.

"It's really about exposure. If you're going to the doctor for something else, or certainly if you're going in with symptoms, that risks spreading the virus to other people. Or you put yourself at risk because other people are sick," Wantuck said.

His company is one of many options.

Local hospitals also have their own telemedicine services, emphasizing that emergency rooms should be reserved for patients with the most urgent needs.

Methodist provides Methoist NOW! with Methodist Family Health Center doctors seven days a week.

Children's Health has Virtual Visit by Children's Health Virtual Care. It provides free COVID-19 screenings with the code: COVID19.

Medical City Healthcare is offering Virtual Care, a free option for patients concerned about their risk of COVID-19.

Parkland Health and Hospital System has telemedicine services available for current patients. In addition, established patients with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call the COVID line at 214-590-8060. Patients are asked to not go to the emergency room or urgent care.

More on WFAA: