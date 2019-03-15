HOUSTON — A Houston girl has died from the flu, the city’s first pediatric flu death this year.

Houston Health Department officials said the child, who is between 5 and 17 years of age, died last month. Officials were unable to confirm the child’s cause of death until this week.

Health officials said the child had several pre-existing conditions and died from multiple organ failure.

According to health officials, 2 percent of all emergency room visits in the city of Houston are for flu-like symptoms.

