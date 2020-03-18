TEMPLE, Texas — When it comes to the coronavirus, how much information is too much information for kids to know? According to Lacy Theobald, a child therapist and licensed social worker at Chupik Counseling in Temple, adults often give too much information to kids.

"If a child has a question, just answer that one specific question," Theobald said. "And if they have another, then answer that one simply. We, as adults, want to say too much, the one answer is usually enough for kids."

With cases of coronavirus increasing, the level of fear is also rising. This is not good for children to be surrounded by. Kids feed off of the emotions their parents are giving off.

"They are going to react to how their parents are reacting," Theobald said. "It is important parents are calm and express their emotions away from the kids."

It is also important to be aware of how your kids get news and information, especially older kids who use social media. Point them to age-appropriate content so they don't end up finding news that could potentially scare them.

Theobald said the main thing kids and teenagers are looking for in a stressful situation is reassurance that they and their family are going to be okay.

"Try to act as normal as possible in your day-to-day," Theobald said. "Just continue to be supportive and reassuring."

The CDC also offers information on its website for coping and stress reduction help.

