Expert: More human West Nile Virus cases can be expected in the coming weeks

Daniel Markowski with the American Mosquito Control Association told 6 News disease transmission to humans ramps up in August and September.

TEXAS, USA — The Bell County Public Health District (BCPH) reported a human West Nile Virus case in Bell County on Aug. 16. It was the first of its kind in 2023. BCPH reported the case just a few weeks after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile in North Temple.

What is West Nile?

West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to BCPH, West Nile Virus (WNV) can infect people, birds, horses, mosquitos, dogs, bats and poultry.

Daniel Markowski with the American Mosquito Control Association has been studying mosquitoes for decades. He said August through September is when more reports of human West Nile Virus cases can be expected.

"That's because it takes a while for the virus to amplify in the reservoir host, like the birds," Markowski explained. "As an infected mosquito bites a bird, then that bird then gets fed on by a non-infected mosquito and then it just kind of amplifies. "It takes several months, May, June, July, and then you start to get what we call a spillover and now you have more infected mosquitoes and they just happen to start biting people as well."

Markowski said the best way to protect communities from the many diseases mosquitoes can carry, like West Nile, is a surveillance program. A surveillance program helps cities be able to track disease-infected mosquitoes.

"Often many times you're able to respond before there's a major outbreak of disease," he said. "You see fewer human cases than in areas where you don't have that type of program."

What happens if you contract the West Nile virus?

Dr. Cesar Medina with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said it is possible for you to have flu-like symptoms and there is a chance for it to be more threatening, attacking the central nervous system. However, in most cases, it will be hard to tell.

"For most people who contract the virus, about eight out of 10 people who get infected, they're not going to develop any symptoms," Medina explained.

The Waco area hasn't reported a West Nile case since September 2020. However, doctors are always wanting to remind people of the dangers and how important it is to protect yourself.

"My biggest concern is people don't take it as seriously as they should," Medina said. "If they don't take the proper basic prevention methods, then they can come back and definitely increase their susceptibility."

BCPH gave a list of steps residents can take to protect themselves and their families.

DEFEND: Use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents whenever you are outside.

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Are mosquitoes a big concern this summer?

Those combating mosquitoes say Texas might have less of the pests flying around this summer because of the incredibly hot and dry conditions.

"It doesn't mean that they're not there," Markowski added. "There are still mosquitoes. I would still take precautions and be considerate of it."

Dauphin Ewart, CEO of The Bug Master, gets calls from all over Central Texas to tame the bugs. He said it could be possible there are fewer around in the late summer, but they still breed a lot in the wet spring.

"They're a very persistent thing, especially in high humidity environments," Ewart said. "Their breeding is related to moisture, and we're a fantastic environment for them to breed in, unfortunately."

Ewart's team works on reducing mosquito breeding sites and cutting down their population, but it isn't as easy as it sounds.

"What we're trying to do is just keep the population as low as possible and while treatments can be an incredibly important part of improving the environment, they don't make it zero," Ewart explained. "It can reduce it dramatically."

Ewart said mosquitoes can breed in a surprisingly small amount of water, so check your gutters, kid's toys and even bird baths. Getting rid of any standing water can help tremendously.