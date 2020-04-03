AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based job listings website Indeed has told its employees to work from home until further notice as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads.

Indeed said it had also made the decision to halt all business travel and cancel all near-term Indeed-hosted events.

The move was not prompted by any confirmed cases of employees with the virus, Indeed said.

“Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and help to lower the probability of the spread of the virus to you, your families and the communities where we operate,” Indeed said in a statement sent to employees on Tuesday.

The company said it was well equipped to continue its operations in a remote work environment.

“We are constantly evaluating this evolving situation and adjusting tactics based on new information to keep you safe,” Indeed told employees.

RELATED:

Indeed ranks H-E-B as the top-rated workplace for retailers third year in a row

Central Texas companies take over best places to work list

Indeed employs more than 1,600 people in Austin. It is one of a number of tech companies to take extra precautions in light of the virus, which has infected tens of thousands of people worldwide and killed nine people in the U.S.

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Intel all announced they were pulling out of this year’s South By Southwest festival as concerns about coronavirus grow.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Timeline: Central Texas storms moving in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

At least one person being tested for coronavirus in Travis County, Austin health official says

List: Companies pulling out of SXSW 2020 amid coronavirus concerns