Five Central Texas counties must keep businesses at 50% capacity, per DSHS letters

The letters went to county judges for McLennan, Limestone, Falls, Bosque and Hill county.

WACO, Texas — Businesses in several Central Texas counties are set to stay at 50 percent capacity.

In a letter from the Texas Department of State Health Services to five county judges in Central Texas on Sunday, Commissioner John Hellerstedt said it is imperative that the state's trauma service areas have the hospital capacity to serve the needs of Texans.

Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-30 on September 17 to expand certain business occupancy levels, except in areas with high hospitalizations. Areas with high hospitalizations are defined in the Executive Order as, "Any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients is 15 percent or less."

According to Hellerstedt, for the past seven days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area TSA-M has exceeded 15 percent of all hospitalized patients. This area includes Bosque County, Falls County, Hill County, Limestone County and McLennan County

As of September 27, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in this area are required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels, except in any county that separately qualifies for the greater occupancy levels because it has minimal COVID-19 cases.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said they aren't seeing the same numbers. He claimed they are below the 15% mark.

"Our calculations have shown we've been under that amount," Felton said.

He said they are asking to look at the state's numbers and have submitted their numbers to the state. He said they are waiting for feedback.

"They've been very cooperative as we have and we're trying to you know get to the bottom of what the real number is," Felton said.

Hellerstedt also stated that all licensed hospitals in this area are required to discontinue elective surgeries, which is set forth in Executive Order GA-31.