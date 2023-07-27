Killeen Fire Department earns prestigious American Heart Association Gold Award for seventh consecutive year

The department has been honored for its commitment to rapid, research-based care for severe heart attack and stroke patients.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department has been honored with the American Heart Association's Lifeline EMS Gold Achievement award. This Marks the seventh consecutive year the fire department has earned this recognition.

The award emphasizes the essential role of pre-hospital providers in delivering immediate on-scene treatment, a critical factor in survival rates for high-risk, time-sensitive illnesses.

The Killeen Fire Department has been recognized for its ability to begin administering potentially life-saving care up to an hour earlier than if the patient were transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Fire Chief James Kubinski expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating "The Killeen Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients. The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival."