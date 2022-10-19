Killeen High School announces case of Monkeypox

The district says that the person has not been on campus since Oct. 5.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen High School has announced that someone on campus has tested positive for Monkeypox.

According to the school, they were notified about the case by the Bell County Health District on Oct. 18. They report that the person has not been on campus since Oct. 5.

Killeen High has not released whether the person is a student or a faculty member, but they do not believe that the case is widespread.

Monkeypox is a virus which causes a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.