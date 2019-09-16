LEROY, Texas — People who live in the Leroy area have been dealing "above-standard levels" of arsenic in the water for 15 years. The Environmental Protection Agency is threatening a fine if they don't get the issue fixed.

The fix could mean a bill increase between $30 and $84 for customers, depending on one of the two solutions they choose. The disagreements on the cost of both solutions left the community upset and confused.

The water board voted earlier this year to solve the arsenic problem by getting water from Waco instead of relying on local sources. The cost increase prompted some citizens to start a petition to reject the option.

Resident and board president Don Ramsey told 6 News he would rather pay for water filtration at the local water plants to remove the arsenic. That solution would cost an estimated $30 to $50.

Ramsey said the prices have changed from meeting to meeting and fueled discontent between the citizens and the water board.



Carol Baker, who lives in the area, said the community will try to remove and replace board members in order to pursue the water filter option, which they believe to be the better and cheaper option.

Also popular on KCENTV.com:

Valley Mills girl, 10, dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba infection while swimming in Brazos River

'Weak, profane, sleazy:' Kempner mayor calls out former city employees on Facebook who accuse him of hostile work environment

Dog the Bounty Hunter hospitalized months after wife's death