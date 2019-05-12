FORT WORTH, Texas — While many of us are thinking about that perfect gift to give this season, it turns out there's one in particular that could make a big impact. Right now, hospitals in North Texas are in desperate need of blood donations.

Carter BloodCare, which supplies hospitals around North Texas with blood, says inventory is exceedingly low right now.

“We’re less than a one day supply,” Goelzer said.

With levels that low, Goelzer says it means hospitals are only asking for blood for specific needs because blood centers are not able to fill standing orders due to low supply.

And physicians are noticing the shortage.

Doctor Gregory Cusano is a pathologist with Texas Health Fort Worth. He makes cancer diagnoses and oversees the blood lab at Harris Methodist.

“My concern would be that there will be no blood on our shelves to give a person who is in dire need of it.”

Cusano says a worst-case scenario in his practice is handling multiple patients who need blood but not having the supply to provide for each patient.

He says the supply is not at that crisis stage yet and he wants to avoid it.

Cusano says it’s worse for platelets, which help patients clot. Cusano says most hospitals are barely at 10-percent of needed supply.

“If you’re in the holiday giving mode, this would be a great gift to give the community,” Cusano said.

Carter BloodCare is even running a promotion for December. The non-profit teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks to give away a pair of Mavs holiday-themed socks to anyone who donates blood.

“Give us an hour, give us an hour and a half, come out and donate blood,” Goelzer said.

