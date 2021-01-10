LIST | McLennan County to host twelve COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available by the Waco - McLennan County Public Health District.

WACO, Texas — Waco-McLennan County is hosting twelve free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the month of October.

Starting Oct. 5 through Oct. 7, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be available by the county's public health district.

The county is asking for residents to bring their vaccination cards to receive their third dosage vaccines or booster shots.

Walk-ins are welcome and registration is available at covidwaco.com. Minors must come with their parents to receive the vaccine.

The CDC recommends that the elderly and certain health risk groups should receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose.

Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The testing clinics will be available at these select locations:

Monday, Oct. 4 :

Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lakeshore Dr., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 5:

Mart I.S.D. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

LaVega High School Cafeteria, 555 TX-340 Loop, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Waco I.S.D. Police Dept. for National Night Out, 2015 Alexander, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Dr, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gholson I.S.D. ,137 Hamilton Dr., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic .

Thursday, Oct. 7 :

McLennan County Indigent Care,824 Washington Ave., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army, 300 Webster Ave., 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Friday, Oct. 8:

Midway I.S.D. Stadium, 800 N. Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Oct 9: