WACO, Texas — One local woman is nothing short of a hero after jumping in to help her coworker who collapsed Wednesday morning.

"The only thing I remember was doing compressions and listening to the 9-1-1 lady," Becky Woodward said.

France Chavez came into work Wednesday at the Re/Max in Waco.

"I believe it was between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. I work in the office right next to it, so I heard a thud and I heard instant yelling," Payton Reynolds, who works in the office said.

Witnesses say Chavez needed to be revived, while Woodward was providing CPR.

"Becky would bring her back and her saying 'now' every single time she took a breath was amazing because it was like the whole office was trying to breath for her," Reynolds said.

The paramedics arrived and took Chavez to the hospital. She is recovering in the I.C.U.

"It was a God thing. God put her right there for that reason because he knew," Woodward said.

It was an act the family is grateful for.

"I'd give them a big hug and tell them thank you very much for saving our mom," Arthur DeLeon, Chavez's son said. "That's the best thing anybody could give us."

