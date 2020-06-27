Lyme disease has similar symptoms to coronavirus, but don't get them mixed up

Lyme disease is transmitted through infected ticks that can stick to you when you go outdoors.

BRYAN, Texas — With many attractions still shut down from the pandemic, people may be spending more time outdoors.

According to the CDC, lyme disease cases spike during summer months and cases have been increasing annually over the last 25 years.

“It’s typically more common, like if someone were to go hiking or hunting and be exposed to the great outdoors, where there’s deer, that’s typically more common places where you’ll get it. So it’s important if someone is doing that they take cautions, and they shower right after they get indoors," said BCS Medical nurse practitioner Kayla Renner.

Experts say this illness results in similar symptoms as the coronavirus, such as fever, sore throat, fatigue and body aches.

“If it goes a long time without being treated it can cause that. So it definitely is something to be evaluated for, if someone suspects that they have it or they traveled to an area where it’s prevalent," said Renner.

Lyme disease can weaken your immune system, and also make you more vulnerable to COVID-19. If it goes a long time without being treated, ones symptoms can worsen greatly.

“It’s actually treated with antibiotics for typically 21 days sometimes longer depending on how sick you are at the time but typically it’s around 21 days," said Renner.