BOSTON — A study of a small group of people from the Boston area suggests that marijuana use may have an impact on driving ability even 12 hours after its use.

Researchers at McLean Hospital conducted the study, which was published Tuesday in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

It put non-cannabis users and cannabis users in a driving simulator. The cannabis users were further divided into two groups based on when they began using marijuana, either before age 16 or after.

Cannabis users were defined as "chronic users" who reported smoking in five of the last seven days; however, as part of the study, they had to abstain from use for at least 12 hours before participation.

Overall, cannabis users demonstrated impaired driving relative to nonusers, with increased accidents, speed and reduced rule-following.

However, when cannabis users were divided into groups based on when they began regular cannabis use, significant driving impairment was detected and completely localized to those who began using cannabis when they were 16 or younger.

These findings provide evidence that non-intoxicated early-onset cannabis users demonstrate poorer driving performance, which suggests that there may be a residual impact of chronic, heavy, recreational cannabis use, particularly when regular use is initiated during early adolescence, according to the study.

However, when self-reported impulsivity was controlled for, differences between the cannabis users and nonusers were less significant, which suggests that increased impulsivity within the cannabis users also impacted their performance in the simulator. Impulsivity is a psychological term referring to the tendency to act on a whim.

> Click/tap here to read the full study.

