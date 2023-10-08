Marlin Police Distribute free Texas Rangers Tickets for national night out Attendees

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug.16, starting at 7:05 pm.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Calling all baseball fans, the Marlin Police Department is distributing free Texas Rangers tickets as part of their National Night Out initiative.

The tickets, received recently, are now available for citizens to claim at the City Hall Municipal Court. The department invites families to stop by the Court and collect their free tickets for the game. Families are kindly requested to limit their tickets to a maximum of 6 per household.

The game is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, where the Texas Rangers will face off against the Los Angeles Angels. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, starting at 7:05 pm.

These complimentary tickets are meant for personal use and are not to be resold. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, distribution will follow a first-come, first-serve basis.