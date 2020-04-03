HOUSTON — Everything is bigger in Texas – including some of our people, according to new data from WalletHub.

They compared 100 cities in categories, including the number of obese and overweight residents, the percentage of physically inactive adults and how many people have health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Houston shapes up

First the good news: Houston, which was named “America’s Fattest City” in 2012 and 2013, is no longer in the top 25. The Bayou City -- combined with Sugar Land and The Woodlands -- is ranked 27th in 2020.

Considering the number of fabulous restaurants, fast-food spots on every corner and weather that often makes it tough to exercise outdoors, that’s not bad. But there’s room for improvement in the number of overweight and obese residents here. Houston ranked 7th in that category.

Other Texas cities

McAllen tops the list of "Fattest Cities" for the third straight year. The South Texas city has the highest number of obese and physically inactive adults and the third highest number of diabetic adults, according to WalletHub.

At number 21, San Antonio is the only other Texas city in the top 25.

Dallas is ranked one spot below Houston at 28.

El Paso improved to 31 but has the highest number of diabetic adults.

At 57, Austin fared the best among Texas cities.

Top 10 "Fattest Cities"

Southern cities make up the bulk of the top 10 -- not too surprising given the traditional comfort food and love for butter, butter and more butter.

McAllen/Edinburg/Mission, TX

Shreveport/Bossier City, LA

Memphis,TN

Jackson, MS

Knoxville, TN

Tulsa, OK

Mobile, AL

Nashville/Davidson/Murfreesboro/Franklin, TN

Columbi, SC

Lafayette, LA

Complete top 100 list

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM