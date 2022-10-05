McLennan County will hold public health survey

The assessment will address health concerns door-to-door in selected neighborhoods.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County residents may get a knock on their door soon, as the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District conducts a public health survey.

On Oct. 7 and 8, survey teams from the Health District will conduct door-to-door surveys in randomly selected neighborhoods throughout McLennan County.

The survey is meant to identify health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors that might affect the health of residents. With growing health concerns, the county believes that it is important to know what concerns that community might have.

The survey teams will be made of members of the Health District staff, and will use a survey method developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention referred to as CASPER (Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response).

The assessment will not collect any personal medical information from those surveyed. It will only be conducted in daylight hours on Oct. 7 and 8, and team members will be clearly identified by their marked shirts and City of Waco ID badges.