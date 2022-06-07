McLennan County at 'Medium COVID-19 Community Level' as severe cases rise

According to the county's dashboard, there have been 385 new cases of COVID-19 this month.

McLennan County health officials announced Wednesday that the county is now at a "Medium COVID-19 Community Level."

A medium level means people with severe cases of COVID-19 are going up, which is causing impact on surrounding hospitals and medical facilities, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

According to the county's dashboard, there have been 385 new cases of COVID-19 this month. Three people have also died from the coronavirus this month, per the dashboard.

Based on the state's dashboard, only 148 hospital beds are available in the county currently, as well as 21 ICU beds and 65 ventilators.

It isn't certain if the rise in COVID-19 cases in McLennan County are due to Omicron's subvariant, BA.5, which is now dominant in the U.S. BA.5 is estimated to have caused nearly 54% of COVID infections in the U.S. last week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regardless, the CDC recommends the following for a "Medium Community Level":

If you are at high risk for severe illness or unvaccinated, wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible

Ages 50 and over and some immunocompromised people can receive a second booster dose

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has the COVID-19 vaccine available for ages 6 months and older.