Mental Health Awareness Month | Creating a workplace environment of success

WACO, Texas — On the heels of the COVID pandemic and as some Texans head back to the workplace, mental health concerns are prevalent and a burdensome health concerns in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control.

A July 2018 report, said, in part, that 71% of adults reported at least one symptom of stress, such as a headache or feeling overwhelmed or anxious while 1 in 5 adults reported some form of mental illness in 2016.

"I think a lot of Americans are struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues at much higher rates than we usually see. Going through a global pandemic caused a great deal of fear for people not just in our country, but around the world as a whole," said Katie Chadwell, a Child and Adolescent Therapist at The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

When it comes to the workplace, the CDC said mental health affects businesses and their employees and if ignored, can be devastating for employees:

Job performance and productivity.

Engagement with one’s work.

Communication with coworkers.

Physical capability and daily functioning.

According to Mental Health America, a record 5.4 million people took a mental health screening in 2021. The results showed that 103% more people suffer from mental health issues since 2020, an astonishing increase of nearly 500% since 2019.

"Unfortunately, this is not surprising to me at all. Actually, I would be surprised if the rates weren’t even higher than that," Chadwell said. "Mental health and mental illness carry such a stigma in this country that a lot of people are afraid to come forward and ask for help."

That's why, Chadwell agreed, mental health in the workplace should be taken seriously. She said, about the Mental Health America's report, men don't talk about this enough because of the stigma and hopes that changes.

"Our culture tends to tell men that they need to be strong and that crying, being sad, or being fearful indicates weakness. This idea sometimes causes men to suppress their feelings instead of being able to express them in healthy ways and get the support they need," she said.

When it comes to returning to the workplace or those that have been back in for awhile, she said mental health issues would more than likely lead to unproductivity among other things.

"When we suppress hard feelings instead of expressing them and working through them, those feelings build up and often cause increased feelings of irritability or anger, decreased feelings of happiness or satisfaction, decreased feelings of self-confidence, disruptions in social relationships, and struggles with job performance," Chadwell explained.

So, how can people cope with the mental health struggles they might have forgotten about working from home? Chadwell said be aware of what triggers you.

"I think it’s really important for people to check in with themselves periodically throughout the day," she said. "If people notice they are struggling at certain points throughout the day, they should reach out to others that they trust for support."

Statistically, depression interferes with a person’s ability to complete physical job tasks about 20% of the time and reduces cognitive performance about 35% of the time.

"Many adults think that prioritizing their own wellness is selfish, but taking time for self-care is not selfish, it is self-preserving," Chadwell explained, pointing to the need for validating our own selves just as we should be for children. "We have to fill our own cups so that we can keep pouring into others. Taking time for self-care will help you be a better employee, a better partner, a better parent, and a better friend."

Let's be honest, sometimes getting up to work can be a chore, mundane and a continual cycle that can drain us mentally and physically. That said, what role do employers play in promoting our own mental well-being? Chadwell said it isn't their responsibility but they play a role in keeping us happy.

"One thing employers can do to promote a positive work environment is realizing the importance of time off for all employees. This includes vacation time but it also includes employees leaving work at work and having time to spend with their loved ones each day after they leave the office," she explained.

Chadwell said, too, employers should also check in with their employees, see how they are, and promote a positive work environment by implementing a team approach where people asking for help is not looked down on or discouraged.