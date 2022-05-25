Mental Health Awareness Month | The impact of burnout in kids

6 News spoke with mental health professionals about why things are so bad right now and how you can help your kids cope.

TEMPLE, Texas — The worst of the pandemic may be behind us, but mental health experts say kids are feeling the effects now.

According to the Mayo Clinic, rates of anxiety, depression and eating disorders in children are all up. 6 News spoke with mental health professionals about why things are so bad right now and how you can help your kids cope.

Myriah Sirrocco, a Child Psychologist at Desert Wind Therapy Center, said her clients are experiencing more problems this year than in the height of the pandemic.

"This year has been a mess," said Sirrocco."It's been a mess since September. It's been a mess from the first week of school all the way through consistently. I've never seen that before, ever. There were always pockets of times that kids struggled. It was predictable. It was a certain time of year. And it was understandable."

Sirrocco said meltdowns, hyperactivity, withdrawing from family & friends can all signal burnout. It can also look like depression. "They lose motivation, they lose interests in stuff that they once were interested in, they withdraw. They don't want to do anything," Sirrocco continued.

So what's causing it now? So many things according to Sirrocco including fear, loss, grief, family problems, anxiety over the future, academic pressure and just living in a constant state of stress.

Sirrocco said she’s, “Worried about kids continuing down this path of dysregulated behaviors of not wanting to be pushed in any direction that's a little bit hard for them. They're falling apart."

Sirocco said typically giving kids something to look forward to works to alleviate burnout, but this year nothing is helping. Even more troubling, she's seeing more and more kids hurting themselves to cope.

"It got to a point this year and it was about March, April, where I had to hide sharp things in my office because I was afraid kids were gonna go to the bathroom trying to find something to hurt themselves," said Sirrocco."That's how bad it is. And they're having psychological health. They're seeing a psychologist on a regular basis and I still was worried about their safety and they still were falling apart and feeling like the only option they had was to harm themselves. "

In December, the U.S. Surgeon General warned young people were facing devastating mental health challenges. His report said there was a 51% increase in emergency room visits for suicide attempts by young girls in 2021 compared to 2019. It was up 4% in boys. It also cited significant increases in self-reported depression and anxiety along with more emergency room visits for mental health issues.

Sirrocco said, "These kids feel alone. They feel isolated. They don't know what to do with themselves and that's why they self harm. They're backed against a corner with no more coping skills, the only thing that makes sense to them is feeling like they don't want to exist anymore. They don't want to be around anymore. They don't feel like there's any more options for them that this is it. This is the way the world is. I'm done. I'm checking out . That's not the case. And we were all struggling that badly this year."

Licensed Professional Counselor Crystal Morris believes things like mindfulness and meditation could help young people who are struggling. "Once we identify, you know that we're burnout, now we can manage," said Morris.

She said the earlier kids learn these techniques the better. "If they learned that and practiced on a regular basis they're more apt to be calmer when it is kind of a crisis or things happening," said Morris.

She helps her clients create a self-care wellness plan and says it can really include anything, as long as it's something kids love.

Sirrocco said you should seek professional help if your kids aren't doing simple things like showering or brushing their teeth, if they're sleeping most of the time but are still tired, or their daily life is impacted because “they can spiral really quickly and kids are very fragile."

Her advice for parents? Build a strong community, watch out for each other's kids, talk to them and realize none of this is your fault.

She also hopes this summer will help kids reset and suggests keeping their brains working by doing things like reading, learning new hobbies, puzzles, brain games, getting off screens, spending time outdoors, maintaining good sleep habits and sticking to a routine.