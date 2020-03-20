TEMPLE, Texas — As the world continues to fight the spread of coronavirus, millions are self-quarantined and isolated.

That has some people concerned about issues with mental health.

"We really do need human interaction. We need connection," said Kerri Pearson, a licensed counselor supervisor. "We're wired that way. We don't even choose that, it's just part of our makeup."

Pearson is the owner of Lakewood Counseling Center in Temple and Belton. She spoke with 6 News on Friday about tips to maintain mental health in a time where isolation is so paramount.

"Finding things around the house to do," Pearson said. "Organize something, clean out something, that's going to get some dopamine movement going on where you're feeling good. Get physically active, get endorphins going."

Pearson said she has discussed these strategies with her patients all week and saif some have made schedules for their days.

Those schedules map out tasks or chores and how long they plan to do them before moving onto the next task.

Also, turning the TV off at times and avoiding binge-watching shows and movies during the quarantine period could be a massive key.

"Because just sitting and watching movies or Netflix for the next however many weeks is not good for people who struggle with this," Pearson said.

She recommended going for a walk or getting some exercise in the garage or back yard.

For those with loved ones in nursing homes that have blocked visitors during the outbreak, she said it's important for the home to allow for activities. A phone call to that family member could also help immensely in keeping spirits up.

"I think we're realizing, through all of this how much we can do from a distance and still stay connected," Pearson said. "Had this happened 20 years ago, before we had all the electronics, it would be a totally different world."

Pearson also recommended trying to show calm in front of children as everybody moves to online classrooms and teleworking.

"They'll remember this for the rest of their lives," Pearson said.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Walmart hiring 15,000 in Texas as a result of high demands

Dear Class of 2020 | A message to Temple High School seniors from Superintendent Bobby Ott

Business insurance during coronavirus pandemic