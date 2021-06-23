Milam County vaccine incentive program starts off slow

It's been two weeks since the county started giving parents of teens $250 per child who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses. Only 57 kids have participated.

CAMERON, Texas — Two weeks after Milam County started its new vaccination incentive program, county leaders say they're not where they want to be.

The county started offering $250 to Milam County parents for each child 12-17 who got both doses of the vaccine.

"The reasoning behind the incentive from the judge and the commissioners is it's supposed to help somebody not to make their mind up, but if they had to take time off from work and they didn't have vacation it would help with that lost income," County Health Director Robert Kirkpatrick said.

In the last two weeks, Kirkpatrick said 57 kids have either one or both doses. There are about 2,400 kids in that age range in Milam County.

If you add that to the 53 who had their vaccines before the program went into effect, that's only 110 or 4.5% of kids in that age range.

"It's a start. It's a step in the right direction," Milam County District Judge Steve Young said.

Kirkpatrick said the state wants to see at least 70 percent of all Texans immunized by Halloween or Thanksgiving. He said the county has a lot of work to do to reach that goal, especially in the younger age range, but added it's possible and this $250 incentive is a start.

The county used to give out around 1,000 doses weekly, but Kirkpatrick said it's dropped significantly to about 100-150.

"The belief is that because we've opened up and the testing isn't as prevalent as it once was people believe the pandemic is over and COVID is no longer a threat. COVID is still a threat," Kirkpatrick said.

Bill Whitmire chairman of the Republican Party in Milam County said the incentive was not a good idea.

"You are just spending tax money to spend tax money, the vaccines are already free," Whitmire said.

He believes the county could be sued down the line if there were any severe complications or deaths caused by the vaccine.

"So it's a liability that we don't need. This is a personal responsibility. And I wouldn't stop anybody from getting the vaccine, OK. I'm not an anti-vaxxer but are we doing the safe thing by paying for this," Whitmire said.

The county is holding three vaccine clinics this week. The first one is Thursday, June 24 at the Milano Fire Sation from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be distributed to those 12 and up.

The second clinic is Friday, June 25 at the Milam County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be given there as well.