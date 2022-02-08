Limited Monkeypox vaccine now available to McLennan County residents

Residents are being offered JYNNEOS, which is in limited supply, the district added. It is given in two doses about a month apart.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is now offering McLennan County residents the monkeypox vaccine, but by appointment only.

On Tuesday, the health district reported 10 people in the county currently have monkeypox, which is an infectious virus that's part of the same family of the smallpox virus. It can spread by skin-to-skin contact, as well as touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been touched or used by someone with monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Those with monkeypox can get a rash anywhere on the body, which could initially look like pimples or blisters and can be painful or itchy, the CDC said.

Other symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough

Symptoms usually last two-to-four weeks.